York County Active Inmates | MUGSHOTS

1/35 Joshua Tedder – Failure To Appear – Meth

2/35 Rashawn Golden – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor

3/35 Jerry Young – Violation Of Probation

4/35 Michael Sessions – Burglary

5/35 Dwayne Rogers – Breach Of Trust



6/35 Gerald Canup – Stalking – Sentenced Hold – Unlawful Use Of Phone

7/35 Jackie Petty – Failure To Appear

8/35 Rashad Darrisaw – Shoplifting – Conspiracy

9/35 Teddy Whitener – Reckless Driving – No License – Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Failure To Stop – Violation Of Probation – Meth

10/35 Hasan Franks – Assault – Domestic Violence – City Ordinance Violation – Throw Bodily Fluids On Employee By Prisoner



11/35 Curtis Mitchell – Resisting Arrest – Shoplifting

12/35 Jeremy Rorie – Domestic Violence

13/35 Sueketha Davis – Cocaine – Defrauding Innkeeper

14/35 Christopher Foster – Breach Of Trust

15/35 Bradley Sheppard – Violation Probation



16/35 Javenta Murphy – Domestic Violence – Malicious Injury To Personal Property

17/35 Reggie Childers – Assault

18/35 Stephen Deal – Grand Larceny – Burglary – Violation Probation

19/35 Tiffany Meredith – Violation Probation

20/35 Adrian Robinson – Sentenced Trustee



21/35 Anthony Wilson – Criminal Conspiracy – Financial Identity Fraud – Forgery – Exploitation Of Vulnerable Adult

22/35 Fredrick Mack – Shoplifting – Criminal Conspiracy – Hold For Other Agency

23/35 Robert Hull – Failure To Appear – Improper Passing – Unlawful Possession Prescription Drugs – Cocaine – Failure To Stop

24/35 Ronald Banks – PWID Drugs – PWID Meth

25/35 Christopher Gordon – Failure To Appear – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor – Disseminate Obscene Material



26/35 Jermell Anthony – PWID Near School – Drugs – Failure To Appear

27/35 William Hamright – Assault – Possession Weapon During Violent Crime

28/35 Norberto Sierra – Drugs – Failure To Appear – Possession Contraband By Inmate

29/35 David Earney – Obtain Property False Pretense – Shoplifting – Drugs

30/35 Chris’Tavious Caldwell – Murder



31/35 James Mobley – Armed Robbery – Possession Weapon During Violent Crime – Family Court Bench Warrant

32/35 Shannon Stanley – Attempted Murder – Hold For Other Agency

33/35 Ronald Sims – Armed Robbery – Possession Of Weapon During Violent Crime

34/35 Savannah Axley – Sentence Hold

35/35 Marcos Bautista Jr – Trafficking Heroin – PWID Near School – Possession Controlled Substance







































































Active inmates in the York County Detention Center.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.