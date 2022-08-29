York County Active Inmates | MUGSHOTS
Joshua Tedder – Failure To Appear – Meth
Rashawn Golden – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor
Jerry Young – Violation Of Probation
Michael Sessions – Burglary
Dwayne Rogers – Breach Of Trust
Gerald Canup – Stalking – Sentenced Hold – Unlawful Use Of Phone
Jackie Petty – Failure To Appear
Rashad Darrisaw – Shoplifting – Conspiracy
Teddy Whitener – Reckless Driving – No License – Uninsured Motor Vehicle – Failure To Stop – Violation Of Probation – Meth
Hasan Franks – Assault – Domestic Violence – City Ordinance Violation – Throw Bodily Fluids On Employee By Prisoner
Curtis Mitchell – Resisting Arrest – Shoplifting
Jeremy Rorie – Domestic Violence
Sueketha Davis – Cocaine – Defrauding Innkeeper
Christopher Foster – Breach Of Trust
Bradley Sheppard – Violation Probation
Javenta Murphy – Domestic Violence – Malicious Injury To Personal Property
Reggie Childers – Assault
Stephen Deal – Grand Larceny – Burglary – Violation Probation
Tiffany Meredith – Violation Probation
Adrian Robinson – Sentenced Trustee
Anthony Wilson – Criminal Conspiracy – Financial Identity Fraud – Forgery – Exploitation Of Vulnerable Adult
Fredrick Mack – Shoplifting – Criminal Conspiracy – Hold For Other Agency
Robert Hull – Failure To Appear – Improper Passing – Unlawful Possession Prescription Drugs – Cocaine – Failure To Stop
Ronald Banks – PWID Drugs – PWID Meth
Christopher Gordon – Failure To Appear – Criminal Sexual Conduct With Minor – Disseminate Obscene Material
Jermell Anthony – PWID Near School – Drugs – Failure To Appear
William Hamright – Assault – Possession Weapon During Violent Crime
Norberto Sierra – Drugs – Failure To Appear – Possession Contraband By Inmate
David Earney – Obtain Property False Pretense – Shoplifting – Drugs
Chris’Tavious Caldwell – Murder
James Mobley – Armed Robbery – Possession Weapon During Violent Crime – Family Court Bench Warrant
Shannon Stanley – Attempted Murder – Hold For Other Agency
Ronald Sims – Armed Robbery – Possession Of Weapon During Violent Crime
Savannah Axley – Sentence Hold
Marcos Bautista Jr – Trafficking Heroin – PWID Near School – Possession Controlled Substance
Active inmates in the York County Detention Center.
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in court.