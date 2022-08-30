1/29 Gaston County Mugshots August 29th

2/29 Steven Adams – Habitual Larceny – Larceny Misdemeanor

3/29 Isaiah Antis – DWI – Marijuana Possession

4/29 Preston Beam – Failure To Appear

5/29 Michael Black – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor Larceny



6/29 Jerry Brooks – Probation Violation

7/29 Breanna Bryson – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny

8/29 Jessayln Cook – Failure To Appear

9/29 Harvey Ethridge – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

10/29 Jessie Gibbie – Parole Warrant



11/29 Aaron Gonzalez – Failure To Appear – Immigration

12/29 Junius Green – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

13/29 Ashley Johnson – Habitual Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing

14/29 Jordan Kearney – Break And Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

15/29 Brandon Lewis – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure



16/29 Joseph Ojeda – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering

17/29 Yvette Pilkington – Simple Assault

18/29 Stephanie Proctor – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant

19/29 Jennifer Randol – DWI – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

20/29 Derrick Redice – Failure To Appear



21/29 Verron Reynolds – 1st Degree Trespassing

22/29 William Riffle – Probation Violation

23/29 Tasha Rutledge – Failure To Appear – Parole Warrant

24/29 Crystal Sexton – Communicating Threats – Methamphetamine Possession

25/29 Wendy Simonds – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of A Stolen Property



26/29 Jeffrey Straing – Failure To Appear

27/29 Christin Turner – Making False Police Report

28/29 Louis Vasquez – Assault Of A Woman

29/29 Nicholas Worthy – Failure To Appear



























































The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.