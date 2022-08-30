Gaston County Mugshots August 29th
Steven Adams – Habitual Larceny – Larceny Misdemeanor
Isaiah Antis – DWI – Marijuana Possession
Preston Beam – Failure To Appear
Michael Black – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Methamphetamine – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jerry Brooks – Probation Violation
Breanna Bryson – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Jessayln Cook – Failure To Appear
Harvey Ethridge – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Jessie Gibbie – Parole Warrant
Aaron Gonzalez – Failure To Appear – Immigration
Junius Green – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Ashley Johnson – Habitual Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Jordan Kearney – Break And Enter – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Brandon Lewis – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure
Joseph Ojeda – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering
Yvette Pilkington – Simple Assault
Stephanie Proctor – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant
Jennifer Randol – DWI – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Derrick Redice – Failure To Appear
Verron Reynolds – 1st Degree Trespassing
William Riffle – Probation Violation
Tasha Rutledge – Failure To Appear – Parole Warrant
Crystal Sexton – Communicating Threats – Methamphetamine Possession
Wendy Simonds – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of A Stolen Property
Jeffrey Straing – Failure To Appear
Christin Turner – Making False Police Report
Louis Vasquez – Assault Of A Woman
Nicholas Worthy – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.