Gaston County Mugshots August 30th
Freddrec Banks – Habeas Corpus
George Benfield – True Bill Of Indictment – Larceny
Adam Blanton – 2nd/3rd Degree Sex Exploitation Of A Minor
Martez Bonds – Misdemeanor Larceny – Parole Warrant
Jennifer Branch – Probation Violation
Jamario Clinton – Habeas Corpus
Celeste Coleman – Failure To Appear – Governor’s Warrant – Financial Identity Fraud
Daniel Diaz-Salgado – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License – DWI – Unsafe Passing
Kenneth Fuller – Habeas Corpus
Stevon Gibbs – Failure To Appear
Jason Hannon – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer
Dillon Helms – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Resisting A Public Officer – DWLR – Driving Without Registration Plate Displayed – Failure To Appear
Dinah Hinton – Simple Assault
Samantha Howard – 2nd Degree Trespassing
April Humphries – Habeas Corpus
Miranda Lamberth – Probation Violation – Communicating Threats – Resisting A Public Officer – Methamphetamine Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Kenneth Langford – Failure To Appear
Paul Luster – Injury To Real Property
Nyjah Lynch – Affray
Jonathan Melton – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Larceny
Sekina Moss – Failure To Appear
Yonis Roca-Flores – DWI – No Operators License – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Amity Rose – Simple Assault
Christina Stamper – Simple Assault
Alfred Townsend – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Jonathan Turner – Failure To Appear
Lewis Walker – DWLR – Failure To Appear
Uri Watson – Probation Violation
Tine Williams – Failure To Appear
Marcus Witherspoon – Larceny – 1st Degree Trespassing
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.