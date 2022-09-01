Concord Mills to Reopen as Normal Thursday after Officer-Involved Shooting

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Mills confirmed to WCCB that it will open as normal from 11am-8pm Thursday following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

Concord Police say three suspects were accused of stealing a credit card. The suspects were identified and police approached them in the parking lot of the mall, according to police. The suspects reportedly ran from officers and a foot chase ensued. One of the suspects reportedly entered the mall during the foot pursuit. At that time, officers say the suspect pulled out a gun.

The officers and the suspect entered a construction area inside the mall and that’s when officer’s say the suspect allegedly disregarded multiple commands to drop the weapon. Police say the suspect fired his weapon and the bullet hit the ground just in front of the officers. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Atrium Main Medical Center and is currently in critical condition. Two other suspects were located outside of the mall and were taken into custody.

The SBI is also helping with the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.