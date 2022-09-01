Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 31st
Sherrod Davidson – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Violating Protection Order – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jamel Daniels – Marijuana Possession – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Assault Of An Individual With A Disability – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Methamphetamine Possession
Larry Daniel – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Desmond Dailey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery From Business/Person – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder
Travis Cuthbertson – Habitual Larceny – Common Law Robbery – Communicating Threats – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Misdemeanor Larceny – Habitual Larceny
Jacari Cuthbertson – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Theft – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Fraud – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy To Obtain Property Under False Pretense – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle
James Curry – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Nicolas Curlee – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Armed Robbery From Business/Person – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Tevin Cunningham – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jamarrion Cunningham – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Gervaris Culp – Felony Conspiracy – 1st Degree Murder – Identity Theft
Emanuel Cuffie – Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Azbel Cruz-Castro – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats – Harassing Phone Call – 1st Degree Murder
Matias Cruz – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats
Ramar Crump – WRIT – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
Emmanuel Crouch – Murder
Dwayne Credle – Resisting A Public Officer – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Sheldon Crawford – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Communicating Threats – breaking And Entering – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering with Emergency Communication
Barecus Crawford – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Keannon Crank – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering
Tequando Cradle – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Assault with A Deadly Weapon – 1st Degree Murder
Yasone Craddock – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Mitchell Cowart – Ethnic Intimidation – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Emari Cowans – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Maurice Covington – DWLR
Dashaun Couthen – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Eric Cosme – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Felony Larceny – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Yordi Cornelio – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Largin Cordon-Rivera – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – 1st Degree Forced Sex Offense – 1st Degree Kidnapping
Damontez Corbitt – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Desmond Corbett – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault Of A Woman
Angela Copper – Probation Violation – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Soliciting Prostitution
John Copeland – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder
Willie Cooper – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer
Issac Cooper – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Attempted Larceny
William Clifton – Resisting A Public Officer – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Parole Violation
Donte Clements – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Probation Violation
Brendon Clarke – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Shaniece Clark – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Probation Violation – WRIT
Clark Algia – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Parole Violation
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.