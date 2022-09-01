Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 31st

2/41

Sherrod Davidson – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Marijuana – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Violating Protection Order – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon