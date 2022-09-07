Gaston County Mugshots September 6th
1/31
2/31
Jackson Wellman – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operators License
3/31
Charles Wallace – 2nd Degree Trespassing
4/31
Jordan Stewart – Carrying Concealed Gun – Marijuana Possession – Driving Without Registration Plate Displayed
5/31
Mason Smith – Assault By Pointing A Gun
6/31
Genaro Santos – Domestic Violence Protection Order
7/31
Kristin Pressley – Methamphetamine Possession – Larceny Misdemeanor – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
8/31
Betty Philbeck – Failure To Appear
9/31
Semajdriona Pallard – Simple Assault
10/31
Mackenzie Olson – Failure To Appear
11/31
Kevin Morris – DWLR – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – DWI
12/31
Amanda Meeler – Failure To Appear
13/31
Joshua Love – Failure To Appear – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Attempted Larceny – Probation Violation
14/31
Torrie Layel – Probation Violation
15/31
Robert Kirkland – Failure To Appear
16/31
Omarion Joseph – Assault Of A Woman
17/31
Zayonna Holmes – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
18/31
Jeffery Hannon – Larceny
19/31
Lumarris Guinn – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
20/31
Branden Goeller – Failure To Appear – Interfering with Electronic Monitoring Device
21/31
Charles Fuller – Failure To Appear
22/31
Cory Ehlers – Assault Of A Woman
23/31
Gracie Eaves – Involuntary Manslaughter – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Reckless Driving – Speed Competition – Felony Hit And Run Inflicting Injury/Death
24/31
Oliver Duncan – Habeas Corpus
25/31
Larry Doster – Assault Of A Woman
26/31
Benji Davidson – Failure To Comply – Probation Violation
27/31
Howard Chapman – Financial Card Fraud
28/31
Tony Chanthakoummane – Conspiracy To Sell/Deliver A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Selling A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Manufacturing A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Conspiracy To Traffic Methamphetamine
29/31
Michael Cash – Probation Violation
30/31
Kayla Bolden – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
31/31
Ryan Becker – Failure To Appear – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – DWLR – Expired Registration Plate
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.