Mecklenburg County Active Inmates September 6th

13/60

Tyler Harding – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury Or Death – 2nd Degree Burglary – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Real Property – Hit And Run Failure To Stop After Damaging Property – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Personal Property – Governor’s Warrant