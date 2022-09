1/26 Gaston County Mugshots September 7th

2/26 Gloria Alcudia – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property

3/26 Stephen Bryant – Misdemeanor Larceny

4/26 Johnny Chapman – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance

5/26 Xavier Curry – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession



6/26 McCorey Davis – Failure To Appear

7/26 Kimberly Dellinger – Methamphetamine Possession

8/26 Mark Enners – Assault Of A Woman

9/26 William Flowe – Failure To Appear

10/26 Aaron Harris – Failure To Appear – Assault Of A Woman – 2nd Degree Kidnapping



11/26 Joe Hice – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman

12/26 William Jenkins – Possession In Jail – Possession Of Stolen Property – Fake Registration Tag

13/26 Joshua Kenyon – Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

14/26 Brooke Lail – Failure To Appear

15/26 Jillian Lavair – Larceny



16/26 Robert Lavair – Failure To Appear – Injury To Real Property – Larceny

17/26 Travis Malone – Failure To Appear – Fake Registration Tag – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – DWLR – Expired Registration Plate – No Insurance Liability

18/26 Gary Payne – Break And Enter – Larceny After Break And Enter – Probation Violation

19/26 Sherry Perkins – DWI – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

20/26 Steven Smith – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Injury To Personal Property



21/26 James Street – Assault Of A Woman

22/26 Brian Thrash – Failure To Appear

23/26 Abelino VazQues – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control – Lighting Violation

24/26 Allen Waters – Habeas Corpus

25/26 De’Mallon White – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Carrying Concealed Firearm – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – No Liability Insurance



26/26 Gwendolyn Williams – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense





















































The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, September 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.