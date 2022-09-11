Gaston County Mugshots September 10th
Frederick Wilson Driving While Impaired
Antonia Wiley Assault On A Female
David Warlick First Degree Attempted Murder Assault On A Female Possession Of A Firearm
Jerome Walls Possession Stolen Motor Vehicle
Marcella Sutton Simple Assault Obtain Property False Pretense Forgery Failure To Appear
Jerrode Surratt Assault On Female
Hugh Stone Failure To Appear In Court
Joshua Stoelzing Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving Speeding
Eddie Spivey Driving While Impaired Speed
Jason Saltwater Driving While Impaired Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Driving While License Revoked
Yonis Roca Flores Driving While Impaired Driving While License Revoked
Terry Player Assault On A Female
Terrence Mcvay Assault On A Female
Joseph Wilson Possession Of Meth Possession Od Drug Paraphernalia
Sabrina Johnson Larceny Probation
Jacob Huggins Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving To Endanger Fail Maintain Lane Control
Vanessa Ortiz Assault With A Deadly Weapon Simple Assault
Darren Hepton Driving While Impaired Reckless Driving To Endanger
Timothy Gresham Driving While Impaired Failure To Stop Possession Open Container Alcohol
Molly Gallup Driving While Impaired Driving After Consuming Alcohol Under The Age Of 21 Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Reckless Driving Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances
Glen Funk Domestic Violence Protection Order
Natasha Arrowood Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
The Gaston County mugshots for Saturday, September 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.