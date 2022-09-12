Fort Mill School District Offers A $1,000 Reward For Information On Vandalism Suspects

FORT MILL, S.C.– The Fort Mill School District is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalizing property and communicating threats at Fort Mill High School.

Authorities say the incidents occurred on Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th.

The suspect(s) are responsible for messages written on a bathroom stall that could be interpreted as a threat to the school.

The district is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call FMHS Resource Officer Aiton at 803-548-2051, Fort Mill High School administration at 803-548-1900, or use the tip line located on the school and district websites, https://www.fortmillschools.org/tipline.