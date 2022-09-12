WCCB Charlotte: Web & Social Media Content Producer (Full-Time)

Web & Social Media Content Producer
WCCB Charlotte’s CW is looking for an energetic Web & Social Media Content Producer. Ideal candidates must be self-starters, hard working, have a great attitude, be versatile and efficient. Candidate must be proficient in news writing, social media and its applications for broadcast television, news coverage and pop culture, in addition to a drive to promote station brand through multiple digital platforms while working with Digital Services, News & Promotions departments.
Qualifications:
- Strong writing skills and good editorial judgment.
- Avid user of social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok & others.
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment and adjust quickly to meet deadlines.
- Experience with Wordpress and multiple social media platforms.
- Experience with Photoshop, video editing software and other creative tools.
- Effective communicator with the ability to produce and present ideas in a clear, concise and creative manner.
- Have fun coming up with new ideas to promote WCCB Charlotte on our website & social media.
- Previous experience is required.
WCCB Charlotte reserves the discretion to add or modify job duties as required.
Please send resume, references and social media links to:
Andy Madewell – Digital Services Director & Caryn Little – Digital Content Director
WCCB Charlotte
One Television Place
Charlotte, NC 28205
Email: amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com & clittle@wccbcharlotte.com
No phone calls please.
EOE
September 12, 2022