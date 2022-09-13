Blumenthal Performing Arts Launches The Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lineup has been announced for Blumenthal’s new Charlotte International Arts Festival.
The annual festival will celebrate local and international arts across various genres, mediums, and cultures from September 16th through October 2nd in Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Officials say locations from Uptown to Ballantyne will transform into a sensory playground for all ages with exceptional artists and entertainment from more than 10 countries, as well as a showcase of local international cultures and traditions.
With many events free and open to the public, officials say ticketed events and performances will range from $5 and up.
The festival lineup was announced alongside the launch of a new website at charlotteartsfest.com.
“Blumenthal has been building its capacity for a festival of this scope for quite some time, from the Charlotte Jazz Festival through Charlotte Shout!,” said Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is a top-25 metropolitan city. Our community is ready for a festival on the scale of other major arts festivals around the world. We are excited to bring compelling art and entertainment from all over the world, as well as highlight the rich international cultures right here in town. In addition to the ticketed events, we are also thrilled to offer opportunities for discovery; you might be walking down the street or out having dinner and discover a new piece of art you haven’t seen before or experience something new. That’s what we’re bringing during this 17-day festival: moments of joy, discovery, and play for all ages.”
While the festival will be centered in Uptown, officials say Blumenthal is excited to partner with several other campuses that will host events and installations throughout the city, including Ballantyne’s Backyard.
“We are honored to partner with Blumenthal Performing Arts and spotlight these captivating exhibits in Ballantyne’s Backyard,” said Hailey Rorie, Director of Community Relations at Northwood Office. “Northwood is committed to supporting the local art community, and we welcome the greater Charlotte region to experience and enjoy more inspiring installations through CREATE Ballantyne this fall.”
Officials say the Queen City will bustle with live performances, immersive art installations, and an abundance of inspired creations with a focus on the visual and performing arts—all in celebration of creativity, innovation, and community.
Keep an eye on charlotteartsfest.com and @cltartsfest for the most up-to-date information.
Officials say some featured festival acts include:
- Architects of Air’s Luminarium, out of Nottingham, U.K., an immersive walk-through experience that invites visitors to a world apart from the normal and everyday through labyrinthian tunnels and cavernous domes of saturated color accompanied by a gentle sensory soundscape. The exhibit plays through the entirety of the festival, September 16th–October 2nd in Ballantyne’s Backyard. Tickets are $5.
- Blue Lapis Light returns to transform the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center on East 4th Street into an inspired work of art, creating beauty that transcends space to connect us to a sense of wonder, possibility, and hope. Family-friendly performances will feature aerial dancers swinging from the 12-story building, ground dancers, and larger-than-life projection-mapped imagery. Performances at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. between September 30th and October 2nd. Admission is free.
- Man, a large-scale, contemporized version of Rodin’s “Thinker.” Man holds his head in search of answers and invites visitors to do the same. Man will set up camp in Ballantyne’s Backyard; he is free and open to the public throughout the duration of the festival, September 16th–October 2nd.
- SWAY’s Bloom, a colorful and spirited spectacle performed by aerialists atop 15-foot swaying poles. Originally commissioned for Dollywood’s Flower & Food Festival, the performance is inspired by the beautiful flowers of the Smoky Mountains in a celebration of the natural world. Performances will pop up September 16th–18th; September 22nd–25th; and September 29th–October 2nd.