Blumenthal Performing Arts Launches The Charlotte International Arts Festival

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The lineup has been announced for Blumenthal’s new Charlotte International Arts Festival.

The annual festival will celebrate local and international arts across various genres, mediums, and cultures from September 16th through October 2nd in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Officials say locations from Uptown to Ballantyne will transform into a sensory playground for all ages with exceptional artists and entertainment from more than 10 countries, as well as a showcase of local international cultures and traditions.

With many events free and open to the public, officials say ticketed events and performances will range from $5 and up.

The festival lineup was announced alongside the launch of a new website at charlotteartsfest.com.

“Blumenthal has been building its capacity for a festival of this scope for quite some time, from the Charlotte Jazz Festival through Charlotte Shout!,” said Blumenthal CEO Tom Gabbard. “Charlotte is a top-25 metropolitan city. Our community is ready for a festival on the scale of other major arts festivals around the world. We are excited to bring compelling art and entertainment from all over the world, as well as highlight the rich international cultures right here in town. In addition to the ticketed events, we are also thrilled to offer opportunities for discovery; you might be walking down the street or out having dinner and discover a new piece of art you haven’t seen before or experience something new. That’s what we’re bringing during this 17-day festival: moments of joy, discovery, and play for all ages.”

While the festival will be centered in Uptown, officials say Blumenthal is excited to partner with several other campuses that will host events and installations throughout the city, including Ballantyne’s Backyard.

“We are honored to partner with Blumenthal Performing Arts and spotlight these captivating exhibits in Ballantyne’s Backyard,” said Hailey Rorie, Director of Community Relations at Northwood Office. “Northwood is committed to supporting the local art community, and we welcome the greater Charlotte region to experience and enjoy more inspiring installations through CREATE Ballantyne this fall.”

Officials say the Queen City will bustle with live performances, immersive art installations, and an abundance of inspired creations with a focus on the visual and performing arts—all in celebration of creativity, innovation, and community.

Keep an eye on charlotteartsfest.com and @cltartsfest for the most up-to-date information.

Officials say some featured festival acts include: