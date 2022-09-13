Deputies Search For Chester County Woman Who Disappeared From Her Assisted Living Facility 

1/3

CHESTER CO., S.C. — Deputies say a 79-year-old Chester County woman went missing from her assisted living facility on Tuesday.

Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn.

Authorities say Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.

She was last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.