Mecklenburg County Active Inmates September 12th
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates
Miguel Mauriz – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – DWI – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy
Arthur Mathis – Felony Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Communicating Threats – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Simple Assault
Kenneth Massey – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Hit and Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Tacorya Mason – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Government Official – Injury To Real Property – Attempted Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle – Indecent Exposure – Misconduct By Prisoner
Maurice Mason – Probation Violation – Hit And Run – Probation Violation – Larceny – Governor’s Warrant – Fugitive/Extradition other State
Eric Mason – Breaking And Entering
Demetrius Mason – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
Russell Martini – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Felony Stalking – Violating Protection Order – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Eusebio Martinez-Sanchez – Indecent Liberties With A Child – 1st Degree Sex Offense – 1st Degree Rape
Alex Martinez-Pineda – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Breaking And Entering
Jesus Martinez-Castaneda – Trafficking In Heroin – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Rene Martinez – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Marijuana Possession – Attempted Larceny – Methamphetamine Possession – Misdemeanor Larceny
Michael Martinez – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Speeding – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Assault By Pointing Fun – Habitual Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Tommy Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Hit And Run Felony Probation Violation – Assault Of A Government Official
Timajia Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Probation Violation
Gerald Martin – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – Violating Protection Order – Larceny By Removing Anti-Shoplifting Device
Maliq Marshall-Hardy – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
Khdaius Marshall – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
David Marsh – Statutory Rape Of A Child Under 15 – Sex Act By Parent/Custodian – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Nyquan Marriner – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Marijuana Possession – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
Terry Manopaseuth – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts – Felony Conspiracy – Injury to Property – Attempted Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Carlos Manning – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Conspiracy – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Brandon Manikas – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering
Lakevis Maloye – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Habitual Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Retail Theft
David Malone – Assault Of A Woman – Contempt Of Court – Parole Violation
Abdur Malik – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Assault Of A Woman – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Communicating Threats – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Assault Of A Woman
Khalid Mahmud – 1st Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misconduct By Prisoner – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Interfering With Emergency Communication
Francis Mahatha – Communicating Threats – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault Of A Woman
Damion Mackins – Violating Protection Order – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Felony Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Real Property – False Imprisonment – Violating Protection Order – Habitual Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Larceny
Kimberly Mackey – Concealing/Failure To Report Death – Murder – Abuse Of Disabled/Elderly Person Causing Serious Injury
Jerrez Lynch – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking and Entering – Probation Violation
Israel Lynch – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Violating Protection Order -Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Erecai Lynch – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
Ryan Luppold – Felony Stalking – Violating Protection Order – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure
Ismael Luna – 1st Degree Rape – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense
Tashawn Lowery – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury Or Death – No Operator’s License – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – 2nd Degree Murder
Kareem Lowery – Murder
Andre Lowery – Breaking And Entering – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny
Alexander Lopez-Morel – Trafficking in Cocaine
Salvador Lopez-Mendosa – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Violating Protection Order – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault oF A woman – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property
Edwardo Lopez – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Dontarius Long – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender – Parole Violation
Marlon Lomax – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing Gun – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault By Pointing Gun – Reckless Driving To Endanger – No Operator’s License – Speeding
Odell Llyod – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun
Tadarious Livingston – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Injury To Personal Property – Marijuana Possession – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Misdemeanor Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Felony Stalking
Maurice Little – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman
Bruce Little – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Dantae Lindsey – Governor’s Warrant – Breaking And Entering – Assault Of A Woman – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle -Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Joseph Limon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession Of A Gun On Educational Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Jair Liggom – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Robert Liddell – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm In City – Financial Card Fraud – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny Of A Firearm – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle
Paris Lewis-Bynum – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Bryant Lewis – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Avens Lemieux – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.