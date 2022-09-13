Police Search For 16-Year-Old Rock Hill Runaway

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York County is reporting its third runaway of the week. Police say 16-year-old Estella Bailey disappeared from her Rock Hill home on Monday.

Bailey left her home on Clayton Avenue sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and police say it is unknown if she walked away or got a ride from someone.

Police describe Bailey as a 16-year-old girl, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She has a cross tattoo behind her left ear, three tattoo hearts on her chest, a red butterfly tattoo and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.