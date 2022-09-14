Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High

The Latest:

The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials.

Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort Mill High School however, he will now face school discipline and criminal action.

Original Story (9/12/22):

FORT MILL, S.C.– The Fort Mill School District is asking for the public’s help identifying those responsible for vandalizing property and communicating threats at Fort Mill High School.

Authorities say the incidents occurred on Thursday, September 8th and Friday, September 9th.

The suspect(s) are responsible for messages written on a bathroom stall that could be interpreted as a threat to the school.

The district is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call FMHS Resource Officer Aiton at 803-548-2051, Fort Mill High School administration at 803-548-1900, or use the tip line located on the school and district websites, https://www.fortmillschools.org/tipline.