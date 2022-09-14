Gaston County Mugshots September 13th
Gaston County Mugshots September 13th
Mark Wilson – Failure To Appear
Destiny Wilson – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Speeding – Expired Registration Plate – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Driving Left Of Center 0 Failure To Stop At Red Light – Failure To Carry Valid Drivers License
Christopher Ward – DWI
Michael Walls – Habeas Corpus
Jeffrey Vernadoe – Failure To Appear – Methamphetamine Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule III Controlled Substance – Driving Without Registration Plate Displayed
Dillon Treadway – DWI – DWLR
Hoang Tran – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Tony Summitt – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Nelson Smith – Failure To Appear
Any Slaughter – Failure To Appear
Vincent Skidmore – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – DWLR – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Driving Left Of Center
Anthony Simonds – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault
Deangelo Sheppard – Failure To Appear
Ashley Sellers – Probation Violation – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear
Edward Scruggs – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – No Operators License – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Omar Salas – DWI – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Brandon Mobley – Probation Violation – Financial Identity Fraud
James McGaha – Shoplifting – Resisting A Public Officer
Meguel McClain – Failure To Appear – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Vladimiar Lynch – Probation Violation – Parole Warrant – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Assault Of A Government Official – Probation Violation
Jerry Lowery – Failure To Appear
Carl Hubbard – Failure To Appear
Ronnie Hazlett – Cocaine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Karla Hall – Failure To Appear
Keidy Guzman – Child Abuse
Mars Grier – Failure To Appear
Christopher Fuller – Habeas Corpus
Cassie Fincher – Failure To Appear
Nolan Devine – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Appear
Brian Carver – Habeas Corpus
Kaleigh Bunting – DWI
Timothy Bullabough – Failure To Appear
Cristina Brice – DWI – DWLR – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Gregory Borders – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Cocaine Possession – Cocaine Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Ryan Bianchi – Assault Of A Woman – Simple Assault
Barry Bailey – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 13th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.