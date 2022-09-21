Actor’s Theater Of Charlotte Presents Their Final Show; Evil Dead The Musical

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Actor’s Theater of Charlotte announces its final production before closing its doors. Evil Dead the musical will be running from September 29th through October 30th.

The ATC takes the audience on a trip into the deep forest of the Barn at MoRA as five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods. The plans for cheeky games like strip tease and jello shots quickly change when they accidentally unleash an evil force that begins taking them out one-by-one.

All performances of Evil Dead will be outdoors. Guest must bring their own chair.

Ticket prices range depending on seating.

The splash zone (closest to the stage) – $37

Standard tickets – $38.66

Premium – $49.14

ATC wants its art to be accessible to all and offers guests a “Pay what you want option.” If seeing a show at full price is not right for you, you can catch the preview show a week prior! Guests can pay any amount suitable for them. Whether you can only give $1 or $20 ATC welcomes all to pay the price they want.

View the preview Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 p.m.

Special events

Shepherd Shakespeare presents Twelfth Night

Come out every Saturday and Sunday until Halloween to watch shipwrecks, dukes, and mistaken identity mixups! The show is free for all guests.

Zombify DIY Makeup with the clown

ATC is calling guests to join the incomparable Martin Barry before the shot show on October 8th at 6:00 p.m. for a zombie makeup tutorial. Tickets are $15 dollars and include a personal makeup kit.

For more information visit: Evil Dead FAQ page