CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Fahrenheit’s Executive Chef, Justin Loo, demonstrates the marinade recipe for the restaurant’s Sweet Soy Ribeye and touches on the Asain flare Fahrenheit brings to Charlotte.

Fahrenheit is situated in Uptown Charlotte above the Skye Condos at 222 South Caldwell Street on the 21st Floor. The restaurant offers inventive new American cuisine with breathtaking, unparalleled views of the Queen City. To compliment the food menu, Fahrenheit boasts an extensive wine list, creative cocktails, and local craft beers.

