Driver Rescued From Submerged Car In Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A good samaritan and a boater helped rescue a driver who drove a car into Lake Norman. Mooresville Fire responded to the scene on Williamson Road Wednesday afternoon and discovered the driver had been pulled out of the water to safety.

According to rescue officials, a retired New York City Police Officer jumped into the lake and pulled the driver from the car which was started to fill with water. A boater also jumped into the water and assisted with swimming the driver to a nearby dock.

The driver was taken to CMC for treatment. There is now word on the driver’s condition. The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the accident.