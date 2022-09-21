Dynamic Health Carolinas To Host Patient Parking Lot Party

CHARLOTTE, NC — Dynamic Health Carolinas is hosting a Patient Parking Lot Party for Federal employees. The event is taking place on October 20th from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at 4705 South Blvd. in Charlotte.

In addition to the Patient Parking Lot Party, Dynamic Health Carolinas is also hosting a Daytime Mixer & Federal Workers’ Compensation Case Management event on October 19th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and on October 20th from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

Dynamic Health Carolinas is a state-of-the-art medical rehabilitation facility that offers a multi-disciplinary approach and technology. Its staff includes medical doctors, chiropractors, nurse practitioners, highly trained medical assistants, and administrative staff.