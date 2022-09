Gaston County Mugshots September 20th

1/29 Mugcov

2/29 Meriah Morgan – Failure To Appear

3/29 Michael Walls – Habeas Corpus

4/29 Kyle Stewart – Domestic Violence

5/29 Timothy Smith – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Property



6/29 Sylvia Short – Failure To Appear

7/29 Nashaly Rodriguez – Assault – Failure To Appear

8/29 Michael Phillips – Assault – Stalking Communicating Threats

9/29 Amanda Phillips – Failure To Appear

10/29 Garrett Parsons – Failure To Appear



11/29 Kara Nunez – Domestic Violence

12/29 Andrew McGinnis – Obtaining Property On False Pretense

13/29 Makayla Mcelhaney – Assault

14/29 Keejuan McCleave – Probation Violation

15/29 Angela Holmes – Failure To Appear



16/29 Justin Holman – Domestic Violence

17/29 Jaiden Holloway – Reckless Driving

18/29 Charles Hayes – Injury To Personal Property

19/29 James Felton – Failure To Appear

20/29 Damien Faison – Failure To Appear



21/29 Garrett Edwards – Assault On A Female

22/29 Travis Cuthbertson – Habeas Corpus

23/29 Judiet Cooper – Habeas Corpus

24/29 Richard Cauthen – Indecent Liberties – Sexual Battery – Sex Exploiting Minor

25/29 Jacquez Bobo – Trespassing



26/29 John Beckham – Habeas Corpus

27/29 Joshua Beam – Conspiracy – Larceny

28/29 Robert Bartlett – Failure To Comply

29/29 John Anderson – Assault – Trespassing – Probation Violation



























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, September 20th.