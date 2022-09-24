One Dead After Late Night Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive.

Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS on scene.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective. Information can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at charlottecrimestoppers.com.