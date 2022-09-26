Hurricane Ian to Rapidly Intensify into a Major Hurricane

1/8

Ian strengthened overnight into a category 1 hurricane – the 4th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Not only has sustained winds strengthened, but the eyewall of the storm has become better organized. It is located less than 100 miles south-southwest of the Cayman Islands. Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane over the next 24 hours. Warm waters and low shear make for a very conducive environment for the storm to continue to organize and strengthen over the next few days.

Hurricane Warnings are in place for the Cayman Islands and Western Cuba. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for the Florida Keys with a Hurricane Watch in effect for the Central Gulf coast of Florida. Storm surge up to 8 feet will be possible for parts of the Florida Gulf coast. This storm will slowly move north just off the Florida coast. Ian will likely produce flooding rain across parts of Cuba and the Florida Gulf Coast. Up to 15 inches of rainfall will be possible for the Central Gulf coast of Florida. Hurricane-force winds could cause trees to fall and major power outages. Tornadoes will also be possible, especially for areas 100-150 miles to the right of the storm’s center.

Ian will pass over Western Cuba tomorrow as a major category 3 storm. It will strengthen over the warm Gulf waters and begin to turn to the northeast, passing west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. From there the path of the storm becomes a bit more unclear. A deepening trough will play a part in the steering pattern of Ian. The deeper the trough, the further east, and closer to the Florida coast this storm remains. The further west, the larger this storm will become with landfall closer to the Big Bend region of Florida versus the Western Gulf coast of the state. As of Monday morning, models are still in somewhat of a disagreement about where this storm will go, which keeps the cone of uncertainty a bit wider than normal.

If this storm moves further east of Charlotte, impacts from heavy rain and severe weather will be minimal. If it moves west of the region, the severe threat will increase with flooding, wind damage, and tornadoes all possible threats. We will need to monitor this storm very closely over the next few days.

