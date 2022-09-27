Hurricane Ian Will Continue to Strengthen as it Moves Toward Florida

1/8

Ian has strengthed into a major category 3 hurricane early Tuesday morning – the 2nd major hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It made landfall in Western Cuba shortly after with sustained winds of 125 mph. It weakened slightly, but will strengthen over the warm Gulf waters over the next few days as it eyes the Florida Gulf coast.Ian will stay in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 36 hours. Life-threatening storm surge is likely for the Florida Gulf Coast. Storm surges could reach heights up to 12 feet from Fort Myers to Tampa. Flash flooding is also a concern across Florida and parts of the southeast. Up to 2 feet of rainfall will be possible for the Central Gulf coast of Florida. Hurricane-force winds could cause trees to fall and major power outages. Tornadoes will also be possible, beginning Tuesday evening for South Florida.

Hurricane Ian has grown in size and the storm will likely continue to strengthen over the next 36 hours as waters remain warm and shear remains low. Shear will increase Wednesday, but it will likely not have a major impact on the storm as models are beginning to agree on the storm remaining intact and taking a turn toward the northeast. This means a stronger storm and an earlier landfall with the aid of the upper-level trough steering the storm toward the southwest Florida coast. However, this track could still shift slightly over the next day and a half.

The storm will slowly move northward across the spine of Florida into Southern Georgia by Friday evening. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm through Saturday. Becoming a remnant low over the Carolinas by the end of the weekend. However, the threat of heavy rain, gusty wind, and isolated tornadoes will stretch into the Carolinas through the weekend.

Rainfall estimates could exceed 2-5″ across the region through the weekend. The remnants of Ian will likely keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through early next week until a trough from the west is able to carry the storm off the coast.

Locations to the right of the center of the storm will be under a greater threat of isolated tornadoes.

Gusts of 30-40 mph will also be possible. This along with the heavy rain will be enough to bring down some trees and cause power outages.

The outer bands of Ian will reach the region Thursday. Clouds will fill in and the breeze will pick up as tropical moisture floods into the region. The outer rain bands won’t arrive until Friday with steady rain to follow. The flash flooding and severe threat will be greatest Friday evening through midday Sunday.

Make sure you are staying WeatherWise.