Gaston County Mugshots September 27th

1/29 Jahrius Young – Failure To Appear – Sch VI – Maintain Dwelling – Possess Stolen Firearm – Drug Paraphernalia – Carry Concealed Gun

2/29 Junior Verdieu – Failure To Appear

3/29 Lisa Stearns – Larceny – Disorderly Conduct

4/29 Jasmine Spirlin – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle

5/29 Allah’ja Pettis – Attempted Robbery – Kidnapping – Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/29 Emily Paris – Failure To Appear

7/29 Ezekiel Painter – Failure To Appear

8/29 Brody Owenby – Assault On A Female – Breaking And Entering – Violate Court Order – Injury To Real Property

9/29 Matthew Oliver – Assault By Pointing A Gun

10/29 Kristen Nixon – Failure To Appear



11/29 Ila McInnis – DWI – Reckless Driving – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

12/29 Makayla McElhaney – Probation Violation

13/29 Zykeisus McCall – Possess Stolen Vehicle – Sch II – Drug Paraphernalia – Speeding – Resisting Officer

14/29 Jody Locket – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device

15/29 Timothy Lenhart – Embezzlement



16/29 Donald Lefler – Failure To Appear

17/29 Jessica Kirkland – Meth – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device

18/29 Rashane Jackson – Trespass

19/29 David Hunsucker – Meth – Possess Sch II And IV – Failure To Appear

20/29 David Helms – Meth – Drug Paraphernalia



21/29 Cassie Hawkins – Obtain Property False Pretense

22/29 David Haney – Embezzlement

23/29 Deunta Hall – DWI

24/29 Randy Ghorley – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle

25/29 Casey Conner – Probation Violation



26/29 Steven Cannon – DWLR

27/29 Ramon Canizalez Gonazalez – DWI – No License – Immigration – Open Container

28/29 Daniel Andrade – DWLR – Immigration

29/29 Deborah Aiken – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation



























































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, September 27th.

Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.