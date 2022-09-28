Hurricane Ian Nearing Landfall in SW Florida

1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11



6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11



11/11























Ian strengthened overnight to a strong Category 4 hurricane – just shy of a Catgeory 5. It will make landfall near Fort Myers this afternoon as one of the strongest hurricanes in Florida history. Life-threatening storm surge is likely for the Florida Gulf Coast with storm surge now projected from 12 to 18 feet from Englewood to Bonita Beach – this includes the town of Charlotte Harbor. Hurricane force winds extend 45 miles from the center of Ian with Tropical Force Winds extending 175 miles. Winds will likely cause widespread damage and power outages for SW Florida. Catastrophic flooding from rainfall up to 24 inches will impact Central and Northeastern Florida with up to a foot possible for parts of the South Carolina coast. The tornado threat will also continue for those right to the center of the storm.

Hurricane Ian will move over Central Florida after making landfall. It will likely remain a hurricane across the state. By Thursday evening the storm will move off the eastern coast of Florida as a tropical storm. It will then veer to the northeast making another landfall near the GA and SC border as a tropical storm late Friday. Tropical Storm warnings have been extended along the South Carolina coast and a Hurricane Watch has been issued for eastern Florida and Georgia and Southern SC coast. The storm will travel through the Carolinas through the weekend becoming a remnant low by Saturday evening.

Impacts from Ian will begin Friday morning for the region. Showers will become steady and heavier through the day. 2-5″ of rain will be possible across the Piedmont with some areas within the foothills and mountains receiving up to 6″ through the weekend. Localized flooding will be the main concern locally with the potential for landslides across the higher elevations. Although tropical storm force winds are not likely for the area, tropical gusts will be possible into early Saturday morning with 50+ mph gusts possible. This could bring down trees after heavy rain and cause power outages. The tornado threat will remain low.

Biggest Local Impacts:

Timing of Greatest Impacts – Friday PM – Sunday AM

Heavy Rain – Localized Flooding Threat

Piedmont – 2-5″

Foothills/High Country – 3-6″

Concern for landslide threat

Wind Damage

Strongest sustained winds Thursday 15-20 mph

Peak Gusts Friday PM-Sat AM 30-40 mph, Mountains 40-50 mph

Could cause trees to fall and power outages

Tornadoes

Limited threat

Make sure you are staying WeatherWise. Download the WCCB Weather App powered by COIT for the latest information from the WeatherWise team.