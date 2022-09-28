Police Searching for SC Woman Who Fired Multiple Shots at Husband

GASTONIA, N.C. — An arrest warrant has been obtained for a South Carolina woman that fired shots at her husband according to authorities. Gastonia Police say on Saturday around 8:15 a.m., 31-year-old Jasmine Gore of Chester, went to a business on S. Chestnut Street and saw her husband exit a vehicle in the parking lot. After he exited the business, Gore fired multiple shots at him and left the scene.

Police say no one was struck by the gunfire. There is no word at this time what led to the shooting.

Officers are now trying to locate Gore. If located, she will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Anyone with information on Gore’s whereabouts are being asked to contact Gastonia Police.