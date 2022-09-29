Ian Forecast to Re-Strengthen into a Hurricane Before S.C. Landfall Friday

1/16

Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm. Ian has crossed into the Atlantic and is now forecast to strengthen back into a hurricane before landfall along the S.C. coast Friday. Hurricane warnings are in effect along the entire S.C. coast with tropical storm warnings extending from the Carolina coast to as far inland as west of I-77 including the Charlotte, Raleigh and Columbia metro areas.

As of 11am Thursday, Ian has strengthened with winds of 70 mph. It has moved back into the Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today. The storm will have more time to tap into the warm Atlantic waters and Gulf stream. It won’t be the most organized hurricane, but it will pack strong gusty winds that will extend well inland.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect across the southeast coast as far north as central North Carolina with Tropical Storm Watches in effect as far inland as the South Carolina Midlands. Tropical Storm force winds and dangerous storm surge will likely begin overnight across the coast as Ian nears its 3rd landfall over South Carolina Friday.

Storm surge of 4-6 feet will be possible from the Georgia coast through the South Santee River. 2-4 feet of storm surge will be possible from the South Santee River into the Little River Inlet with 1-3 feet of storm surge from the Little River Inlet to Cape Lookout.

Tropical storm force winds will be possible, but 60+ mph gusts will be the bigger concern. The threat of TS gusts will peak by Friday night across the Piedmont with winds dying down as Ian becomes a remnant low over North Carolina early Saturday.

Showers will begin across the Piedmont by daybreak with steady rain and downpours filling in by midday. 2-6″ of rainfall will be possible across the region with the heaviest rain likely for areas north and right of center of Ian. This will be the area where the flooding threat will be highest Friday. This threat will shift toward the higher elevations late Friday through Saturday.

Drier air will cut off the steady stream of tropical moisture through the day Saturday beginning east to west. However, there will likely be the return of scattered to numerous showers Sunday as what’s left of Ian interacts with energy to the west. However, the heavy rain threat will likely end for most locations by Saturday evening. Scattered showers will remain in the forecast through early next week.

The tornado threat will be low for areas inland. Isolated tornadoes will be possible across the Carolina coast.

Timing of Greatest Impacts – Friday – Saturday Midday

Heavy Rain – Flash Flooding Threat

Peak Flooding Threat Friday Midday – Saturday

Total: 2-6″, locally higher amounts possible

Wind Damage

Peak Gusts Friday Afternoon – Daybreak Saturday

Tropical Storm force winds possible for areas south of I-85.

50-60 mph gusts likely across the Piedmont

Power Outages

Peak Friday Afternoon – Early Saturday

Isolated power outages possible from gusty wind

Tornadoes

The low threat is for the eastern Carolinas.

Make sure you are staying WeatherWise. Download the WCCB Weather App powered by COIT for the latest information from the WeatherWise team.