Gaston County Mugshots September 29th
Screen Shot 2022 09 30 At 4.32.30 PM
Linda Willis – Probation Violation – Other Country
Timothy Smith – Common Law Robbery
Robert Sisk – Second Degree Trespassing
Tanya Saunders – Child Abuse
Lisa Parlier – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Flee:elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle Resisting Public Officer.
Kia Oneal – Simple Assault
Frank Moore – Larceny Financial Card Fraud
Cameron Montgomery – Possession Of A Firearm – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Maintaining Vehicle/dwelling/Place For Use Of Drugs – Driving While Impaired
Marquis Moise – Failure To Appear In Court
Richie Meeler – Probation Violation
Mykala Mathis – Larceny First Degree Trespass
Carolyn Mason – Failure To Appear In Court
Lacee Glasgow – Simple Assault
Ashton Gamble – Assault On A Female
Rh’kem Eaves – Larceny – Simple Assault – Failure To Appear In Court – Financial Identity Fraud
Melvin Brooks – Parole Warrant
Brian Boedecker – Probation Violation – Failure To Appear In Court
Michael Bailey – Failure To Appear In Court
Kevin Atkins – Probation Violation
Matthew Andrews – Possession Of Fireman
Christina Alexander – Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Meth
The Gaston County mugshots for Thursday, September 29th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.