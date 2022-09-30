Tropical Storm Warning, Flood Watch in Effect Locally Ahead of Hurricane Ian

1/14

Hurricane Ian will make landfall along the northern SC coast Friday afternoon. Hurricane warnings in effect across the Carolina coast. Storm surge warning in effect through Saturday with up to 7 feet of storm surge possible along with significant beach erosion.

Models have continued to shift this track east, and timing has shifted slightly. But, overall our impacts remain the same. Outer rainbands just east of I-77 this morning with breezy conditions already beginning. Ian will make landfall later this afternoon where it will quickly weaken into a tropical storm. It will likely remain a tropical storm well into the Piedmont, before becoming a remnant low Saturday, tracking north into Virginia. Heavy rain will become more steady mid to late morning and spread west through the afternoon. The heaviest rain will end tonight after midnight. Light showers will remain Saturday morning, generally for areas north of I-40. It will be cool today with some areas already seeing the warmest temps. Temps will struggle to break out of the 50s.

Tropical storm warning covers most of the region near and east of I-77. Areas not under the tropical storm warning are under a wind advisory with most counties under a flood watch. Gusty winds will likely bring down some trees and cause scattered power outages for the area. Peak threat for damaging wind and flash flooding will be generally be this afternoon through early evening. Most of the rain we will get today will fall within a small window which is why the flood watch remains even though totals have trended downward.

Local Impacts Today

Timing

Outer rain bands will extend east with steady, and at times very heavy rain impacting the area through the afternoon. Peak threat will be this afternoon through this evening. Overnight conditions will greatly improve with just a few showers north of I-40 Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Sustained winds 20-35 mph with gusts 45-60+ mph

Wind Advisory for Mountains, Foothills (including Cleveland Co) until 8am Sat

Winds 20-30 mph with gusts 40-50 mph

Flood Watch until 12pm Saturday

2-5″ of rain, higher totals possible east of I-77

Power Outages

Scattered power outages for the area with widespread outages closer to the coast. Remember to charge your phone and have a backup power supply

Tornadoes

Threat greatest for the eastern Carolinas.

