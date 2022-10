Gaston County Mugshots October 2nd

1/22 Mugcov

2/22 Nelson Stephens – Possession

3/22 Manuel Vasquez – Immigration

4/22 Hailey Tucker – Assault

5/22 Jennifer Stiles Assault



6/22 Corey Nolen – Possession Of Meth

7/22 Daryl Milom – Resisting Officer – Assault

8/22 Hubert Manly – Drivign While License Revoked

9/22 Ebony Love – Possession – DWi

10/22 Justin Lemmons – Failure To Appear



11/22 Caleb Jones – Driving While License Revoked – Resisting

12/22 Allen Houser – DWI

13/22 Mickey Herring – Assault On A Female

14/22 Federico Heck – Assault On A Female

15/22 Michael Haskins – Assault On A Female



16/22 Jason Grant – Failure To Appear

17/22 Jamie Gee – Open Container – Reckless Driving

18/22 Derek Exline – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked

19/22 Dymond Duartes – Failure To Appear

20/22 Jean Drakeford – DWi



21/22 William Corrales – DWI – Possession – Immigration

22/22 Nicholas Barberree – Assault













































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, October 2nd.