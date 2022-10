Gaston County Mugshots October 3rd

1/30 Mugcov

2/30 Tasha Oneal – Possession Of Cocaine

3/30 Samuel Wood – Possession Of Stolen Property

4/30 Sammy Washington – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender

5/30 Deonte Smith – Failure To Appear



6/30 Brandon Rodriguez – Trafficking Heroin

7/30 William Riffle – Probation Violation

8/30 Jeffrey Pruitt – Possession Of Meth

9/30 Mandy Parsons – Possession

10/30 Amber Parker – Trespassing – Breaking And Entering



11/30 Jerome Overton – Larceny

12/30 Christopher Musick – Resisting Officer

13/30 Michael Moses – Larceny –

14/30 Robert Melton – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

15/30 Jabari Meeks – Larceny



16/30 Ila McInnis – DWi

17/30 Shane Kelley – Failure To Appear

18/30 Kaley Heston – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Heroin

19/30 Ashley Harwood – Assault With Deadly Weapon

20/30 Katie Gouge – DWI – Child Abuse



21/30 Amanda Gibson – Failure To Appear

22/30 Adam Furr – Trespassing

23/30 Barbara Franklin – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – No Operators License

24/30 Jaylah Davis – Driving While License Revoked – Possession Of Alcohol

25/30 Angie Cubillios – DWI – Driving While License Revoked – Immigration



26/30 Kristina Craig – Failure To Appear

27/30 Tia Coleman – Trespassing

28/30 Satarus Burt – Faliure To Appear

29/30 Brandley Blackwelder – Larceny

30/30 Marshall Bell – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Probation Violation





























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, October 3rd.