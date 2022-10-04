Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 3rd
Timothy Smith – Robbery WIth Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Entering
Ezra Spearman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Quentin Spann – Assault With Deadly Weapon
Carl Southerland – Murder
Alfredo Sotelo – Statutory Sex Offense With Child
Manuel Sorroza – Federal
Santiago Soriano – Federal
Adrian Solares – Federal
Tyquawn Smith – Possession Of Stolen Firearm – Felony Conspiracy
Tony Smith – Habitual Larceny
Tia Smith – Assault With Serious Injury
Tevin Smith – Trespassing
Taizojh Smith – Murder
Shelton Smith – Assault – Possession
Nicholas Smith – Murder
Micquan Smith – Assault
Marquis Smith – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Lambert Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Murder
Kamren Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault With Serious Injury
Jaiveon Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Breaking And Entering
Jahlile Smith – Kidnapping Smith – Robbery – Financial Fraud
Darrell Smith – Possession Of FIrearm By Felon
Clifford Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Channing Smith – Attemted First Degree Murder – Assault
Caroline Smith – Injury To Real Property – Larceny
Amanda Smith – Indecent – Trespassing
Adonis Smith – Murder
Montez Smallwood – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Kristina Smalls – Communicating Threats – Common Law Robbery
Jacorian Small – Federal
Maurice Slowe – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Tydarrius Sloan – Assault On A Female – Common Law Robbery – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Justin Sloan – Protective Order Violation
Harvey Skelton – DWI – Financial Transaction Fraud
Michael Siosomah – Murder
James Singleton – Murder
John Slater – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Monday, October 3rd.