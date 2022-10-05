Bahakel Communications: Creative Services Producer (Full Time)

Creative Services – Bahakel Entertainment/WCCB Charlotte
Videographer/Editor
Full Time Position
September 22, 2022
Bahakel Entertainment and WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for an experienced creative Videographer/Editor to join our award winning team. Qualified candidates will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced video production environment. While being able to conceptualize and create content and long form packages; working with producers and talent to brainstorm/conceptualize shooting & editing. A strong background in visual storytelling is key.
A great passion to work in a fast paced environment without sacrificing quality, and a strong work ethic is a must. Along with the ability to self motivate while pushing the creative envelope.
Requirements:
– Non linear editing experience required, familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite
– Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, including DSLR experience
– Creative eye for shooting entertainment packages
– Ability to handle all aspects of production including studio & field lighting, sound and production gear
– Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
– Perform other duties as assigned
– Minimum of three years experience in field production and editing.
– College Degree preferred
Please send resume, reel/links and salary history to;
Andy Madewell
Creative Services Director
One Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com
No phone calls please.
EOE