Bahakel Communications: Creative Services Producer (Full Time)

Creative Services – Bahakel Entertainment/WCCB Charlotte

Videographer/Editor

Full Time Position

September 22, 2022

Bahakel Entertainment and WCCB, Charlotte’s CW is looking for an experienced creative Videographer/Editor to join our award winning team. Qualified candidates will have excellent communication skills and be able to work in a fast paced video production environment. While being able to conceptualize and create content and long form packages; working with producers and talent to brainstorm/conceptualize shooting & editing. A strong background in visual storytelling is key.

A great passion to work in a fast paced environment without sacrificing quality, and a strong work ethic is a must. Along with the ability to self motivate while pushing the creative envelope.

Requirements:

– Non linear editing experience required, familiarity with Adobe Creative Suite

– Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, including DSLR experience

– Creative eye for shooting entertainment packages

– Ability to handle all aspects of production including studio & field lighting, sound and production gear

– Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

– Perform other duties as assigned

– Minimum of three years experience in field production and editing.

– College Degree preferred

Please send resume, reel/links and salary history to;

Andy Madewell

Creative Services Director

One Television Place, Charlotte, NC 28205

amadewell@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls please.

EOE