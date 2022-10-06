Gaston County Mugshot October 6th

1/24 Gaston County Mugshots

2/24 Brandy Kendrick – Failure To Appear In Court

3/24 Brent Blackmon – Larceny – Obtaining Property By False Pretense

4/24 Christian Harwell – Driving While Impaired Hit/Run – Failure To Stop – Property Damage Speeding

5/24 Damolia China – Failure To Appear To In Court



6/24 Deborah Cannon – Breaking/Entering

7/24 Erick Silva – Probation Violation

8/24 Heather McCaskill – Failure To Appear In Court

9/24 Jason Ritchie – Extradition/Fugitive

10/24 Joshua Torres – Possession Of Firearm – Sex Offense – Discharge Firearm In The City – Assault By Point A Gun



11/24 Keaton Howard – Extradition/Fugitive – Larceny

12/24 Marquand Allison Failure To Appear In Court

13/24 Mary Carpenter – Larceny – Financial Car Theft – Breaking And Entering – Simple Assault

14/24 Matthew Gaddis – Breaking/Entering – Failure To Appear In Court

15/24 Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation



16/24 Michael Morris – Driving While Impaired – Driving While License Revoked – Fictitious Tag – No Insurance – Reckless Driving

17/24 Ottoniel Santo – Driving While Impaired – No Operators License – Possession Of Open Container – Failure To Maintain Lane Control

18/24 Quashaunn Shuford – Failure To Appear In Court

19/24 Rodrekis Lewis – Domestic Violence – Protection Order

20/24 Shayra Young – Failure To Appear In Court



21/24 Walter Rinderer – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possessional Of Drug Paraphernalia

22/24 William Clipper – Larceny

23/24 Yakotus Currency Failure To Appear In Court

24/24 Zackary Bentley – Probation Violation

















































The Gaston County mugshots for Wednesday, October 5th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.