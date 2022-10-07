The Gaston County Mugshots October 5th

1/19 The Gaston County Mugshots – October 6th

2/19 Wesley Brown – Probation Violation

3/19 Wayne Dunbar Hit /Run – Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Unsafe Movement

4/19 Tykeivius Brice – Parole Warrant

5/19 Tracy Radford – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia



6/19 Shelby Stamper – Failure To Appear In Court

7/19 Roger Bailey – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

8/19 Rodriqus Moore – True Bill Of Indictment

9/19 Mikki Wylie – True Bill Of Indictment

10/19 Matthew Ruttenbur – True Bill Of Indictment



11/19 Mary Ewing – Common Law Robbery – Assault And Battery – Failure To Appear In Court

12/19 Marissa Pierce – Probation Violation

13/19 Kenneth LcLaughlin – Driving While Impaired

14/19 April Austin – Obtaining Property By False Pretense – Possession Of Meth – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

15/19 Gabriel Glerean – Larceny



16/19 Franklin Young – Probation Violation

17/19 Edward Hayman Third Degree Exploitation Of A Minor

18/19 Derick Hargrove – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation – Possession Of Meth

19/19 Benny Norwood – Failure To Appear In Court







































The Gaston County Mugshots for Thursday, October 6th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.