Gaston County Mugshots October 7th
Gaston County Mugshots
Antonia Burris – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Assault With A Deadly Weapon -Possession Of Schedule IV Controlled Substances – Failure To Appear In Court
Betty Revis – Failure To Appear In Court
Brandon Hinson – Rental Property Fraud – Larceny – Obtaining Personal Property By False Pretense – Possession Of Stolen Property – Failure To Wear Seatbelt
Christopher Huggins – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Christopher Black – Probation Violation
Dalton Peele – Larceny Conspiracy
Daniel Hinson Possession Of Stolen Property Driving While License Revoked Fictitious Tags Improper Handling
David Lopez Hernandez Driving While Impaired Immigration
Devan Allison Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury Assault On A Female Resisting Public Officer
Donald Hart Hit.Run Leaving Scene: Property Damage Probation Violation Extradition:Fugitive
Elizabeth Hercules-Garcia – Driving While Impaired
Ernest Black – Failure To Appear In Court
James Abraham – Speeding – Reckless Driving – Driving While Impaired
Joshua Aravena – Driving While Impaired – Driving Left Of Center
Lewis Walker – Interference With Electric Monitoring Device – Failure To Appear In Court
Marquita Glenn – Failure To Appear In Court
Michael Christenbury – Probation Violation
Montreal Wray Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle Driving While License Revoked
Nicholas Baeberee Probation Violation
Pamella Brown – Failure To Appear In Court – Possession Of Schedule I Controlled Substances – Driving While Impaired – Reckless Driving
Paul Bumgardner – Extradition/Fugitive In Other State
Raekwon Davidson – Flee/Elude Arrest – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Reckless Driving – Assault On A Female – Injury To Personal Property
Roger Patrick – Second Degree Trespassing
Sherilyn Johnson – Simple Assault
Steve Cannon – Driving While License Revoked
Talaria Collins – Failure To Appear In Court
Tarrence McVay – Assault On A Female
Taylor Cassada – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Troy Coleman – Failure To Appear In Court
William Smith – Conspiracy Shoplifting Conceal Goods
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, October 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.