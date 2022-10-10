Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 9th
2/40
Tasjah Williams – Felony Aiding And Abetting – Larceny
3/40
William Witherington – Assault With Deadly Weapon
4/40
Travis Wilson – Federal
5/40
Shiquil Wilson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer
6/40
Paul Wilson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault
7/40
Jordan Wilson – Communicating Threats – Assault
8/40
Jashwin Wilson – Robbery
9/40
Marquez Williamson – Possession With INtent
10/40
Tysean Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Larceny
11/40
Tracy Williams – Murder – Robbery
12/40
Marvin Williams – Federal
13/40
Markilius Williams – Indecent Liberties With Child
14/40
Johnny Williams – Felony Conspiracy – Murder
15/40
Jaylen Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
16/40
James Williams – Trafficking Cocaine –
17/40
Elijah Williams – Forgery – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
18/40
Devin Williams – Attempted Murder
19/40
Demetric Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Murder
21/40
Andron Williams – Assault On A Female
22/40
Avone Williams – Parole Violation – Felony Conspiracy
23/40
Hubert Wilkinson – Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
24/40
Lashawn Wilds – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
25/40
Shaun Wiegard – Protective Order Violation
-
26/40
Joel Whitley – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
27/40
Darryl Whiteside – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery
28/40
Robert Whitehead – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Kidnapping
29/40
Michael White – Second Degree Exploiting Minor
30/40
Gene White – Human Trafficking
32/40
Dustin Wheeler – DWI – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle
33/40
Michael Whatley – Habitual Larceny – Resisting Officer – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
34/40
Mariette Westbrook – Simple Assault
35/40
Dean West – Indecent Liberties WIth Child
36/40
Tavion Wells – Assault – Robbery
37/40
Joseph Wells – Probation Violation – Identity Theft
38/40
Grayland Welch – Sex Offender
39/40
Phillip Weise – Sex Exploiting Minor
40/40
Cynthia Webber – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, October 9th.