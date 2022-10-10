Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 9th

1/40 Mugcov

2/40 Tasjah Williams – Felony Aiding And Abetting – Larceny

3/40 William Witherington – Assault With Deadly Weapon

4/40 Travis Wilson – Federal

5/40 Shiquil Wilson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer



6/40 Paul Wilson – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault

7/40 Jordan Wilson – Communicating Threats – Assault

8/40 Jashwin Wilson – Robbery

9/40 Marquez Williamson – Possession With INtent

10/40 Tysean Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Larceny



11/40 Tracy Williams – Murder – Robbery

12/40 Marvin Williams – Federal

13/40 Markilius Williams – Indecent Liberties With Child

14/40 Johnny Williams – Felony Conspiracy – Murder

15/40 Jaylen Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon



16/40 James Williams – Trafficking Cocaine –

17/40 Elijah Williams – Forgery – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods

18/40 Devin Williams – Attempted Murder

19/40 Demetric Williams – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Murder

20/40 Antoine Williams –



21/40 Andron Williams – Assault On A Female

22/40 Avone Williams – Parole Violation – Felony Conspiracy

23/40 Hubert Wilkinson – Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

24/40 Lashawn Wilds – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

25/40 Shaun Wiegard – Protective Order Violation



26/40 Joel Whitley – Larceny – Breaking And Entering

27/40 Darryl Whiteside – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery

28/40 Robert Whitehead – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Kidnapping

29/40 Michael White – Second Degree Exploiting Minor

30/40 Gene White – Human Trafficking



31/40 Jermaine Whitaker –

32/40 Dustin Wheeler – DWI – Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle

33/40 Michael Whatley – Habitual Larceny – Resisting Officer – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

34/40 Mariette Westbrook – Simple Assault

35/40 Dean West – Indecent Liberties WIth Child



36/40 Tavion Wells – Assault – Robbery

37/40 Joseph Wells – Probation Violation – Identity Theft

38/40 Grayland Welch – Sex Offender

39/40 Phillip Weise – Sex Exploiting Minor

40/40 Cynthia Webber – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny

















































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, October 9th.