Disabled Veteran Dies In East Charlotte House Fire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.

Charlotte Fire responded to the home just before midnight on Monday. Firefighters say 8 people were inside the home at the time. Three of them were taken to the hospital including Todd Anthony’s nephew, who tried to save him but was overcome with smoke.

Todd Anthony is survived by two daughters. A GoFundMe has been set up to help family recover from their loss.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/disable-vet-who-was-killed-in-firecharlotte-nc

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.