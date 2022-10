Gaston County Mugshots October 10th

1/26 Mugcov

2/26 William Riffle – Probation Violation

3/26 Latasha Wilson – Assault

4/26 Richard Webb – Failure To Appear

5/26 Savannah Walker – Failure To Appear



6/26 Baleigh Taylor – Failure To Appear

7/26 Tevin Smith – Failure To Appear

8/26 Jerry Smith – Domestic Violence

9/26 Pamela Schwab – Trafficking Meth – Trafficking Heroin

10/26 Augusta Ratchford – Assault



11/26 Mary Price – Failure To Appear

12/26 Page Dewayne – Failure To Appear

13/26 Robert Nicholas – Failure To Appear

14/26 Stanley Lopez – Domestic Violence

15/26 Paul Loftin – Larceny



16/26 Russell Itwaru – Failure To Appear

17/26 Tonya Holloway – Possession

18/26 James Hagans – Probation Violation

19/26 Christopher Donaldson – Breaking And Entering

20/26 Terressa Dennis – Probation Violation



21/26 Tara Clubb – Failure To Appear

22/26 William Clark – Failure To Appear

23/26 Arthur Chandler – Larceny

24/26 Ryan Becker – Failure To Appear

25/26 Katlyn Beal – Larceny – Probation VIolation



26/26 Kenneth Barker – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle – Possession Of Meth





















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, October 10th.