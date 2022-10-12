Brothers Are Suspects in Concord Bus Stop Murder

1/2

2/2



CONCORD, N.C. — A man is in jail and his brother is wanted for a murder that happened last Friday on International Drive NW.

Travoris Richardson was shot and killed at a bus stop on Friday, October 7.

On Thursday, police arrested Robert Redfearn Jr. for first degree murder at an apartment on Prospect Drive in Charlotte.

Police are looking for a second suspect, Tadarius Redfearn. Tadarius is the brother of Robert Redfearn, according to a police spokesperson.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000, or to remain anonymous call (704) 93-CRIME