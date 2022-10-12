Gaston Mugshots For October 11th
Amber Graham – Failure To Appear In Court
Anthony Guin – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen – Resisting Public Officer
Ashley Barron – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Appear In Court
Billy Buchanan – Failure To Appear In Court
Brian Pope Failure To Appear In Court
Faith Boyd – Simple Assault
Isaac Mitchell – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving
Jesse Boyd – Simple Assault
Johnathan Harvey – Failure To Appear In Court
Jonathan Choate Failure To Appear In Court
Juan Rivera – Driving While Impaired – Speeding- Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – No License – Immigration
Kelly Webb – Failure To Appear In Court
Lavet Wilson – Affray
Makenzie Howard – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming Alcohol: Less Than 21
Michael Horne – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Najee Campbell – Affray
Nancy Mears – Failure To Appear In Court
Nathaniel Gilbo – Injury Real Property – Larceny – Parole Warrant
Quentin Havens – Cruelty To Animals – Crime Against Nature
Seann Sparks Failure To Appear In Court
Sebastian Donoso – Driving While Impaired – Hit/Run Leaving Scene With Property Damage
Yolanda Adams – Failure To Appear In Court
Zachary Locklear – Failure To Appear In Court
Zachary Peppler – Probation Violation
The Gaston County mugshots for Tuesday, October 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.