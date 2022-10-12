Gaston Mugshots For October 11th

1/25 Gaston County Mugshots

2/25 Amber Graham – Failure To Appear In Court

3/25 Anthony Guin – Failure To Appear In Court – Probation Violation – Possession Of Stolen – Resisting Public Officer

4/25 Ashley Barron – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Appear In Court

5/25 Billy Buchanan – Failure To Appear In Court



6/25 Brian Pope Failure To Appear In Court

7/25 Faith Boyd – Simple Assault

8/25 Isaac Mitchell – Driving While Impaired – Speeding – Reckless Driving

9/25 Jesse Boyd – Simple Assault

10/25 Johnathan Harvey – Failure To Appear In Court



11/25 Jonathan Choate Failure To Appear In Court

12/25 Juan Rivera – Driving While Impaired – Speeding- Reckless Driving – Open Container Of Alcohol After Consuming – No License – Immigration

13/25 Kelly Webb – Failure To Appear In Court

14/25 Lavet Wilson – Affray

15/25 Makenzie Howard – Driving While Impaired – Driving After Consuming Alcohol: Less Than 21



16/25 Michael Horne – Possession Of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

17/25 Najee Campbell – Affray

18/25 Nancy Mears – Failure To Appear In Court

19/25 Nathaniel Gilbo – Injury Real Property – Larceny – Parole Warrant

20/25 Quentin Havens – Cruelty To Animals – Crime Against Nature



21/25 Seann Sparks Failure To Appear In Court

22/25 Sebastian Donoso – Driving While Impaired – Hit/Run Leaving Scene With Property Damage

23/25 Yolanda Adams – Failure To Appear In Court

24/25 Zachary Locklear – Failure To Appear In Court

25/25 Zachary Peppler – Probation Violation



















































The Gaston County mugshots for Tuesday, October 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.