Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 11th
2/55
Jackie Woodard – Larceny
3/55
Daniel Wood – Federal
4/55
Shamari Ware – Probation Violation
5/55
Collins Sullivan – Federal
6/55
Tyree May – Parole Violation
7/55
Michael Cornwell – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Assault With Deadly Weapon
8/55
James Barnett – Federal
9/55
Jordan Wilson – Possession
10/55
Jasma Welch – Second Degree Trespassing
11/55
Shamari Ware – Assault On A Female
12/55
Luis Velasquez – No Liability
13/55
Jason Vangastle – Assault With Serious Injury
14/55
Bret Vanbuskirk – Larceny – Probation Violation
15/55
Darious Thrower – Breaking And Entering – Sexual Battery
16/55
Terrence Stephens – Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
17/55
Arshaun Springs – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting Officer
18/55
Shaleesa Simmons – Assault And Battery
19/55
Katharyn Senbel – Probation Violation
20/55
Kerrie Rogers – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
21/55
Katie Pletl – Second Degree Trespassing – Breaking And Entering
22/55
Devon Pannill – Governors Warrant
23/55
Joshua Palmer – Possession With Internt Cocaine
24/55
Labrittany Morrison – Resisting Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle
25/55
Shaheed Moore – Kidnapping – Assault On A Female
26/55
Keandre Moore – Breaking And Entering Motor Vehicle
27/55
Brittany Montini – Simple Assault
28/55
Orlando Montgomery – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
29/55
Ahmyia McDaniel – Assault
30/55
Julius McClendon – Communicating Threats
31/55
Jim Mason – Habitual Larceny
32/55
Michael Martin – Assault On A Female – Communicating Threats
33/55
Arahiyea Kortbawi – Simple Assault
34/55
Maurice Jones – Larceny After Breaking Entering – Breaking And Entering
35/55
Abdel Jones – Simple Assault – Felony Possession Of Cocaine
36/55
Marcus Jennings – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Attempted Murder
37/55
Abdullah Jalloh – Carrying Concealed Weapon
38/55
Demarkis Houston – Carrying Concealed Weapon
39/55
Exzavier Hoey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer
40/55
James Hudges – Assault With Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
41/55
Keniya Guyton – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
43/55
Jennifer Gibson – Larceny
44/55
Zachery Erb – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
45/55
Reginald Deveaux – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault On Govt Official
46/55
Sylvester Davis – Larceny By Employee
47/55
Justice Davis – Accessory After The Fact
48/55
Stanley Curry – Larceny
49/55
Michael Cornwell – Assault With Deadly Weapon
50/55
Prentice Campbell – Larceny – Breaking And Entering
51/55
Nadia Blackwell – Driving While License Revoked – Breaking And Entering
52/55
Kaivon Belton Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
53/55
Christian Baur – Possession With Intent
54/55
Jahlil Baker – Larceny – Assault On A Female
55/55
Edward Anderson – Communicating Threats
