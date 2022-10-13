Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 12th
-
-
2/50
Agustin Torres – Felony Larceny
-
3/50
Jim Mason – Parole Violation
-
4/50
Matthew Boswell – Federal
-
5/50
Sanchez Zapata – Sexual Battery
-
-
6/50
Kevin Withrow – Governors Warrant
-
7/50
Pebbles Williams – Fleeing Eluding Arrest
-
8/50
Jase Weathers – Possession With Intent Cocaine
-
9/50
Shamari Ware – Probation Violation
-
10/50
Heather Tillman – Selling Cocaine
-
-
11/50
Scott Tezza – Sexual Battery – Assault On A Female
-
12/50
Mavurume Tangawabaiwa – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
-
13/50
Darius Stevenson – Speeding – Reckless Driving
-
14/50
Darius Stevenson – Non Support Of Child
-
-
-
16/50
Jana Sampson – Larceny
-
17/50
Antrece Ross – Contempt Of Court
-
18/50
Ryan Rivers – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods
-
19/50
Markeem Richardson – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault
-
20/50
Dyquan Richard – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
-
21/50
Thomas Porter – Fugitive – False Pretense
-
22/50
Pressley Palmer – Federal
-
23/50
Octavius Neal – Protective Order Violation – Assault On A Female
-
24/50
Johnnie Moses – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting Officer
-
25/50
Labrittany Morrison – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny
-
-
26/50
Ahmed Mohamed – Assault On Govt Official
-
27/50
Jomeir McCutchen – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Meth
-
28/50
Keontae Long – Probation Violation
-
29/50
Darnell Lee – Assault
-
30/50
Damarion Kohn – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
-
-
31/50
Terence Jones – Attempted – Common Law Robbery
-
32/50
Charles Johnson – Governors Warrant
-
33/50
McKinley Hunt – Carrying Concealed Weapon
-
34/50
Jessica Hawkins – Driving While License Revoked – No Insurance
-
35/50
Fitsum Haile – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Larceny
-
-
36/50
Reginald Gibson – Resisting Officer
-
37/50
Ignacio Alejandro – Assault On A Female
-
38/50
Cletus Donovan – Resisting Officer – Communicating Threats
-
39/50
Adalberto Delacruz – Larceny
-
40/50
Rayshawn Dawkins – Possession Of Fireram By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
-
41/50
Tierra Cummings – Assault And Battery
-
42/50
Brian Coole – Trafficking Heroin
-
43/50
Kristen Cole – Probation Violation
-
44/50
Christopher Ciriello – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Firearm
-
45/50
Charles Carr – Carrying Concealed
-
-
46/50
Rhonique Burke – Breaking And Entering
-
47/50
Thomas Brown – Felony Possession – Possession With Intent Cocaine
-
48/50
Shaniyah Brooks – Felony Probation Violation
-
49/50
Yenkel Blanco – Assault By Strangulation – Assault On A Female
-
50/50
Wilmer Alonzo – Hit And Run
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Wednesday, October 12th.