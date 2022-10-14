Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest
CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot.
The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.
Friday, Oct 14 Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at gate
Gates Open 3pm – 8:30pm
Saturday, Oct 15 Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at gate
Gates Open 7am – 8:30pm
Sunday, Oct 16 Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at gate
Military Appreciation Day
Gates Open 7am – 6pm
Weekend Pass: $40
Parking: $10