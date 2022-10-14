Bright Spot: Up, Up and Away for Carolina Balloonfest

CHARLOTTE, NC — Nicole traveled up, up and away to the Carolina Balloonfest in Statesville for this week’s Bright Spot.

The 47th Carolina BalloonFest in Statesville lifts off next weekend after a 2 year hiatus. All past crowd favorites are back including a balloon glow, tether balloon rides, live entertainment, ninja nation obstacle course, kids zone, wine and craft beer garden and so much more. Most vendors are cash alone. The festival begins Friday at 3pm with gates opening Saturday and Sunday at 7am.

Friday, Oct 14 Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at gate Gates Open 3pm – 8:30pm Saturday, Oct 15 Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at gate

Gates Open 7am – 8:30pm Sunday, Oct 16 Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at gate

Military Appreciation Day

Gates Open 7am – 6pm

Weekend Pass: $40

Parking: $10