Gaston County Mugshots October 13th
Jerry Young – Assault On A Female
Randy Webb – Failure To Appear
Willie Ward – Breaking And Entering
Antonio Thomas – Assault On A Female
Rashad Taylor – Habeas Corpus
Randy Taylor – Meth – Possess Sch I – Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny – Failure To Appear
Derek Simpson – Failure To Appear
Emmylou Shehan – Failure To Appear – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation
Juan Pineda Cadena – Trafficking Heroin – Immigration
Savier Olivas – Attempted Breaking And Entering
Luis Olivas – Attempted Breaking And Entering
Joshua Nicholson – Possess Stolen Vehicle – Larceny – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device
Melissa Lane – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear
James Land – Possess Stolen Property – No License
Cristine Kinley – Larceny – Trespass
Raymond Johnson – Failure To Appear
Kodi Jenkins – Possess Stolen Property
Phillip Hunt – Habeas Corpus
Nicholas Helms – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Tiara Heard – Assault
David Hagler – Possess Stolen Property
Michael Garrett – Failure To Appear
Hugo Garcia Rios – DWI – Open Container – Failure To Stop – Expired License – Failure To Appear
Caroll Farmer – Probation Violation
Keith Carpenter – Shoplifting
Jerrand Burris – Drug Paraphernalia – Cocaine
Todd Bennington – Habeas Corpus
Sierra Barnett – Possess Sch II – Drug Paraphernalia
Addison Banks – Failure To Appear
Charles Alexander – Failure To Appear
Christopher Abernathy – Trespass
*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.