Gaston County Mugshots October 13th

1/31 Jerry Young – Assault On A Female

2/31 Randy Webb – Failure To Appear

3/31 Willie Ward – Breaking And Entering

4/31 Antonio Thomas – Assault On A Female

5/31 Rashad Taylor – Habeas Corpus



6/31 Randy Taylor – Meth – Possess Sch I – Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny – Failure To Appear

7/31 Derek Simpson – Failure To Appear

8/31 Emmylou Shehan – Failure To Appear – Domestic Violence Protection Order Violation

9/31 Juan Pineda Cadena – Trafficking Heroin – Immigration

10/31 Savier Olivas – Attempted Breaking And Entering



11/31 Luis Olivas – Attempted Breaking And Entering

12/31 Joshua Nicholson – Possess Stolen Vehicle – Larceny – Interfere Electronic Monitoring Device

13/31 Melissa Lane – Possess Stolen Property – Failure To Appear

14/31 James Land – Possess Stolen Property – No License

15/31 Cristine Kinley – Larceny – Trespass



16/31 Raymond Johnson – Failure To Appear

17/31 Kodi Jenkins – Possess Stolen Property

18/31 Phillip Hunt – Habeas Corpus

19/31 Nicholas Helms – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

20/31 Tiara Heard – Assault



21/31 David Hagler – Possess Stolen Property

22/31 Michael Garrett – Failure To Appear

23/31 Hugo Garcia Rios – DWI – Open Container – Failure To Stop – Expired License – Failure To Appear

24/31 Caroll Farmer – Probation Violation

25/31 Keith Carpenter – Shoplifting



26/31 Jerrand Burris – Drug Paraphernalia – Cocaine

27/31 Todd Bennington – Habeas Corpus

28/31 Sierra Barnett – Possess Sch II – Drug Paraphernalia

29/31 Addison Banks – Failure To Appear

30/31 Charles Alexander – Failure To Appear



31/31 Christopher Abernathy – Trespass































































Check out the Gaston County mugshots from October 13th.

*Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty.