Freeze Watches and Warnings Issued Ahead of Cold Blast

Freeze watches and warnings will go into effect across the region. A cold front will cross the area today, with drier and colder air invading the region this evening. A closed low over the Great Lakes will transport freezing temperatures first into the mountains Monday night. A Freeze Warning goes into effect for Avery, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties from midnight until noon Tuesday. Temps will fall into the mid-30s across the foothills with the low 40s further south. An ongoing northwesterly breeze will make it difficult for frost to form Monday night.

Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 50s across the Piedmont – 20 degrees cooler than Monday’s highs. It will be even colder for the mountains where a few locations will not warm out of the 30s. A few flurries may even fly across the mountains, as moisture pools into the area.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be the coldest for the rest of the region. Temps will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide – temperatures not seen since April 10. A Freeze Watch goes into effect for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, and Stanly counties from 2 am to 9 am Wednesday morning. Although Frost Advisories haven’t been issued yet, there could still be some patchy frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning as winds begin to settle for areas not under the Freeze Watch. Frost develops under clear nights, when temperatures are between 32-36F, and when winds are calm.

The average first freeze of the season usually occurs before October 15 for the mountains, while the southern Piedmont will see their first freeze of the season after November 1. Temperatures for the Charlotte metro area will hover near, but slightly above freezing Tuesday and Wednesday nights. On average, Charlotte will see its first freeze November 5. The earliest freeze on record for Charlotte occurred in 2000 on October 9. The latest freeze was December 10 in 1978.

Remember to bring your pets indoors, run your faucet on a slow drop to protect your pipes, and bring in or cover sensitive plants. A light freeze is when temperatures fall between 29-32F and will kill tender plants. A hard freeze is when temperatures fall between 25-28F and is widely destructive. Temperatures below 24F are considered a killing freeze and will kill most garden plants.

