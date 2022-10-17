Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 16th

1/36 Mugcov

2/36 Mavurume Tangawabaiwa – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

3/36 Amed Lino – Driving While License Revoked

4/36 Artentus Wilson – Second Degree Trespassing

5/36 Jeremy Wedding – Embezzlement



6/36 Correy Watson – Assault On Govt Official

7/36 Shernita Tyson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

8/36 Jasmine Thomas – Larceny – Felony Larceny

9/36 Agustina Terrazas – Simple Assault – Breaking And Entering

10/36 Tamia Sturdivant – Driving While License Revoked



11/36 Marion Smith – DWI

12/36 Andrew Sloop – DWI

13/36 Juan Rodriguez – Assault On A Female

14/36 Jeremi Pless – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy

15/36 Jamar Ottley – Assault On A Female



16/36 Roy Middleton – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny – Assault On A Female

17/36 Yovany Medina – DWI

18/36 Centese McKinney – Simple Assault

19/36 Amed Lino – Driving While License Revoked

20/36 Pasean Lennon – Carrying Concealed Weapon



21/36 Jason King – Assault On A Female

22/36 Randall Kilgo – Attempted Robbery – Kidanpping

23/36 Jesse Jones – Breaking And Entering

24/36 Lawreek Heyward – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

25/36 Latee Henderson – Communicating Threats



26/36 Randall Gregory – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

27/36 Shatina Graham – Driving While Impaired

28/36 Sean Dunne – Assault On A Female

29/36 Tremayne Dorsey – DWI

30/36 Ebony Doby – Attempted Murder



31/36 Bryant Dixon – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Cocaine

32/36 Samuel Dildy – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession

33/36 Leroy Clark – Second Degree Trespassing

34/36 Jose Chavez –

35/36 James Bouknight – DWI



36/36 Cornelius Bibbs – Second Degree Trespassing









































































Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Sunday, October 16th.