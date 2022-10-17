Mecklenburg County Mugshots October 16th
Mavurume Tangawabaiwa – Breaking And Entering – Larceny
Amed Lino – Driving While License Revoked
Artentus Wilson – Second Degree Trespassing
Jeremy Wedding – Embezzlement
Correy Watson – Assault On Govt Official
Shernita Tyson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jasmine Thomas – Larceny – Felony Larceny
Agustina Terrazas – Simple Assault – Breaking And Entering
Tamia Sturdivant – Driving While License Revoked
Juan Rodriguez – Assault On A Female
Jeremi Pless – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy
Jamar Ottley – Assault On A Female
Roy Middleton – Assault By Strangulation – Larceny – Assault On A Female
Centese McKinney – Simple Assault
Pasean Lennon – Carrying Concealed Weapon
Jason King – Assault On A Female
Randall Kilgo – Attempted Robbery – Kidanpping
Jesse Jones – Breaking And Entering
Lawreek Heyward – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Latee Henderson – Communicating Threats
Randall Gregory – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Shatina Graham – Driving While Impaired
Sean Dunne – Assault On A Female
Tremayne Dorsey – DWI
Ebony Doby – Attempted Murder
Bryant Dixon – Assault On A Female – Possession Of Cocaine
Samuel Dildy – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession
Leroy Clark – Second Degree Trespassing
James Bouknight – DWI
Cornelius Bibbs – Second Degree Trespassing
