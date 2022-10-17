Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant is accused of assault on a female.

Authorities say, police were called to Sgt. Sean Dunne’s home around 1:23 a.m. on Sunday regarding a domestic violence incident. Officers arrived at the home but did not take Dunn into custody. An arrest warrant was issued later and Dunne was taken into custody for assault charges and served with a domestic violence protective order.

On Monday, Dunne was fired according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dunne started with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in September 2012. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on June 2, 2021 and assigned to the Detention Center’s Central Division.

Sheriff McFadden shared a statement that says “We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community,. It’s our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct.”